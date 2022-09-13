North Iowa gets $1.9 million for childcare expansion projects

DES MOINES, Iowa – Over $1.9 million in Child Care Business Incentive Grants are being handed out in North Iowa.
The state funding is meant to support local infrastructure investments to build or expand child care capacity, or support arrangements between employers and childcare facilities to expand and reserve childcare slots.
Sukup Manufacturing in Sheffield is getting $1.25 million for the Sheffield Childcare Expansion Project, a collaboration with West Fork School District, UBTC, and Apple Daycare. The plan is for a new building to provide a capacity of up to 150 childcare slots with an immediate need to accommodate 50 slots for Sukup Manufacturing as well as drop-in and additional slots for Sheffield residents. The project is expected to be operational in May 2024.
St. Ansgar State Bank is receiving $575,000 for the St. Ansgar Employer Consortium Infrastructure Investment for Capacity Expansion Project. The proposal is to expand Wee Saints Day Care Center to accommodate 55 additional children, while developing partnerships for ongoing operational support from the business community.
The Mason City Chamber of Commerce is getting $76,500 for the North Iowa Child Care Slot Expansion consortium, a unique partnership between CURRIES, Sukup Manufacturing, Charlie Brown Child Care, Newman Child Care, the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, and Child Care Resource and Referral. Capacity for up to 85 new slots between the two centers has been identified and CURRIES and Sukup Manufacturing have committed to reserving a total of 17 slots at a fee of $3,000/slot, annually. This will allow the centers to raise worker wages and attract workforce, expand slots, and guarantee childcare for an estimated 15-20 families in North Iowa.