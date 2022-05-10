North Iowa Fairgrounds vandal pleads gulty

MASON CITY, Iowa – The man accused of trashing the North Iowa Fairgrounds is taking a plea deal.
Justin Lee Holt, 45 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and third-degree criminal mischief. Charges of attempted third-degree burglary and second-degree theft will be dismissed when Holt is sentenced on June 22.
Investigators say Holt stole a dump truck, damaged an ATM, damaged the Mason City Motor Speedway, broke off doorknobs, broke windows, disconnected phone lines, and stole an automated defibrillator at the Fairgrounds on October 7, 2021.