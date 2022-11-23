North Iowa entrepreneurs get boost from NIACC Pappajohn Center

MASON CITY, Iowa – Five North Iowa entrepreneurs were winners during Venture School Launch Day at the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center.
Local businesspeople competed in person after attending classes virtually for 7 weeks of training, customer discovery, and developing their business model alongside local entrepreneur coaches. A panel of local judges selected First, Second, and Third Place winners, and two Honorable Mention awards.
- First Place – Bethany Fisher, Trendy Pineapple Boutique, Garner. Awarded $1,500 prize.
- Second Place – Brittany Bock, A Kneaded Break, Charles City. Awarded $1000 prize.
- Third Place – Davin Mcleod and Jared Herrmann, WhiteGlove; Mason City. Awarded $500 prize.
- Honorable Mention – Kole Witte, Northern Roots Landscaping, Manly IA; and Michael Hook, Elegant Countertops, Garner. Awarded $250 prize.
North Iowa Area Community College says “Venture School emphasizes real-world entrepreneurship and innovation based on leading edge curriculum. Teams will accelerate the startup process by testing their business model hypotheses immediately. They get out of the building to talk to customers, partners, and competitors, rather than relying on statistics and secondhand market research.”