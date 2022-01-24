 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold Returns Tonight through Wednesday...

.Temperatures will fall below zero across central Iowa tonight
into Tuesday morning and a breeze from the northwest will create
wind chills lower than 20 below zero over northern Iowa, much of
central Iowa, and a portion of southern Iowa. Northern Iowa will
experience the coldest temperatures and lowest wind chills with
wind chills of 30 to 35 below zero Tuesday morning. Bitter cold
wind chills will persist over northern Iowa Tuesday afternoon
through midday Wednesday while parts of southern into central Iowa
will have a brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...THEN WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9
AM CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the first
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected and as low
as around 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CST Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to midnight CST tonight. For the second wind chill
Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday to 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

North Iowa drug bust send Oklahoma man to federal prison

  • 0
U.S. Attorney Northern District of Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – An Oklahoma man arrested for drugs in Cerro Gordo County is heading to federal prison. 

Domingo Flores was pulled over in November 2020 for speeding on Interstate 35 near Clear Lake.  The Iowa State Patrol says Flores admitted to having a methamphetamine pipe under the seat of his vehicle and a subsequent search found a pound of meth and a handgun. 

State charges against Flores were dismissed to allow for his federal prosecution and he pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa to possession of meth with intent to distribute. 

He was sentenced Monday to 10 years and six months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. 

