North Iowa drug bust send Oklahoma man to federal prison

...Dangerous Cold Returns Tonight through Wednesday...
.Temperatures will fall below zero across central Iowa tonight
into Tuesday morning and a breeze from the northwest will create
wind chills lower than 20 below zero over northern Iowa, much of
central Iowa, and a portion of southern Iowa. Northern Iowa will
experience the coldest temperatures and lowest wind chills with
wind chills of 30 to 35 below zero Tuesday morning. Bitter cold
wind chills will persist over northern Iowa Tuesday afternoon
through midday Wednesday while parts of southern into central Iowa
will have a brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...THEN WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9
AM CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the first
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected and as low
as around 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Northern Iowa.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CST Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to midnight CST tonight. For the second wind chill
Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday to 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&