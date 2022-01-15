North Iowa construction company paying it forward with 'Plowing for Veterans' initiative

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you or someone you know is a veteran, and needing help digging out after Friday's snowfall, a local construction company is wanting to pay it forward.
K&N Construction of Mason City is offering to plow veterans or their widow's driveways and sidewalks for free as part of their 'Plowing for Veterans' service. Co-owner Nathan Olsen, whose grandparents dedicated time in the service, says he wants to give back to those that have given so much.
"Being able to serve our community and get back out there and help people that need help or really really deserve it. We got extra time, I've got some extra help, and why not make a difference?"
Olsen says his crews will be out bright and early Saturday morning, and will continue to dig out throughout the weekend, depending on need. If you or someone you know that is needing to be dug out, call 641-425-2007, or message the K&N Construction Facebook page.