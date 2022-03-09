North Iowa company helping rescue Ukrainians from Russian invasion

SHEFFIELD, Iowa – Sukup Manufacturing Co. has helped more than 30 Ukrainians escape the violence now consuming their country.
The women, children, and elderly from 16 families have been relocated 1,200 miles to Denmark. Those people are employees or relatives of employees at Grain House Company in Ukraine, a business partner of Sukup Manufacturing.
The relocation effort has been headed up by Sukup Europe’s Managing Director/Sales Manager Jens Erik Iversen and Andriy Semenovych, co-founder of Grain House Company.
“Big, big thanks for the Sukup family’s support to be able to do this,” says Iversen. “It makes everyone within this company so proud and it’s made a huge difference. We need somebody on the ground who can make decisions. Apply for a seal, and hopefully keep the group together and do as good as we can as if it were our own family.”
President/CEO Steve Sukup says he and his team agreed to financially support the work of getting these people to safety.
