Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 102 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

North Iowa Community Health Assessment is released

CG Public Health

MASON CITY, Iowa – North Iowans have a new way to understand the health and wellbeing of their communities.

The 2024-2026 Community Health Assessment (CHA) Report has been created by 14 community organizations and local health departments to assess the current health status, needs, and challenges facing the region.

“The launch of the North Iowa Community Health Assessment marks a momentous milestone in our collective journey towards a better quality of life for all,” says Cassidy Flory, public health specialist with CG Public Health.  “By embracing a shared approach to understanding the health landscape and identifying priorities to work on, we lay the foundation for a brighter and healthier future”.

The CHA is meant to serve as a guide to understanding the overall health status of the community, identifies existing needs and concerns and outlines priority areas.  Its creators say by consolidating information and efforts in north Iowa, the CHA will reduce duplication, deliver a consistent message, and create a more robust support system for those living, working, and playing in our communities.  It will also allow help community organizations and local health departments design more targeted interventions and pursue grant opportunities that directly benefit the community.

The organizations responsible for the CHA are:

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center

North Iowa Community Action Organization

Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare

North Iowa Area Council of Governments

Mason City Youth Task Force

CG Public Health

United Way of North Central Iowa

North Iowa Area Community College

Wright County Public Health

Palo Alto County Public Health

Floyd County Public Health

Hancock County Public Health

Kossuth County Public Health

Winnebago County Public Health

The CHA is viewable by the public by clicking here.  Report managers say they welcome “engagement from individuals, organizations, and stakeholders passionate about enhancing the well-being of our community.”  Those interested in contributing to the CHA can reach out via email to cflory@cghealth.com.