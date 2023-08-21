North Iowa Community Health Assessment is released

MASON CITY, Iowa – North Iowans have a new way to understand the health and wellbeing of their communities.
The 2024-2026 Community Health Assessment (CHA) Report has been created by 14 community organizations and local health departments to assess the current health status, needs, and challenges facing the region.
“The launch of the North Iowa Community Health Assessment marks a momentous milestone in our collective journey towards a better quality of life for all,” says Cassidy Flory, public health specialist with CG Public Health. “By embracing a shared approach to understanding the health landscape and identifying priorities to work on, we lay the foundation for a brighter and healthier future”.
The CHA is meant to serve as a guide to understanding the overall health status of the community, identifies existing needs and concerns and outlines priority areas. Its creators say by consolidating information and efforts in north Iowa, the CHA will reduce duplication, deliver a consistent message, and create a more robust support system for those living, working, and playing in our communities. It will also allow help community organizations and local health departments design more targeted interventions and pursue grant opportunities that directly benefit the community.
The organizations responsible for the CHA are:
MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center
North Iowa Community Action Organization
Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare
North Iowa Area Council of Governments
Mason City Youth Task Force
CG Public Health
United Way of North Central Iowa
North Iowa Area Community College
Wright County Public Health
Palo Alto County Public Health
Floyd County Public Health
Hancock County Public Health
Kossuth County Public Health
Winnebago County Public Health
The CHA is viewable by the public by clicking here. Report managers say they welcome “engagement from individuals, organizations, and stakeholders passionate about enhancing the well-being of our community.” Those interested in contributing to the CHA can reach out via email to cflory@cghealth.com.