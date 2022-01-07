North Iowa Christian School hosting first ever basketball games on their own home court

MASON CITY, Iowa - After several years of playing at basketball courts around the region, as well as a fundraising effort, North Iowa Christian School will finally be playing games on their hardwood.
The school is playing its homecoming games Friday night, the first in their new gym. In addition to monetary donations, the school also received donated bleachers and a score board. While there still is some fundraising to complete the space, as well as setting up a permanent stage, finishing up additional classroom space, and waiting on more bleachers to arrive, athletics director Steve VandenBerg says they're thrilled to finally have a gym to call their own.
"We had one of the alumnis come in and play with us, and he kept saying, 'this isn't a dream is it?' For so long, we had to make due in different ways, and this is a blessing. It's a lot of fun."
The junior high and JV game against Floyd Lighthouse gets underway at 6:15 Friday night, with the varsity game against Ft. Dodge Harvest Baptist tipping off at 7:15. Concessions will be sold as well.
To donate to the school's fundraising efforts, click here.