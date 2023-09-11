North Iowa business among winners of Pappajohn Venture Competition

MASON CITY, Iowa - $100,000 in cash prizes were given to the winners of the 18th Annual John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Venture Competition.
Thirteen teams advanced to the final presentation round. Four North Iowa entrepreneurs were among them: Billie Kay Asmus of Repaint Studios (Hampton, IA), Jill Ihrke of Easy2Show (Sheffield, IA), Jayson Ryner of ReEnvision Ag (Nora Springs, IA), and Zack Smith of Stock Cropper, Inc. (Lake Mills, IA).
$40,000 was awarded to first-place winner Russel Karim of Chakai; $25,000 went to second-place winner Sue Gehling and Allen Bierbaum of Classroom Clinic; and $15,000 was given to third-place winner, Andrew Guillemette of Enceinte Health.
For 2023, an additional $4,000 was awarded to five companies that received honorable mentions. Billie Kay Asmus of Repaint Studios, Jill Ihrke of Easy2Show, and Zack Smith of Stock Cropper, Inc. were among those winners.
“I am very proud of the North Iowa companies that competed this year and continue to be impressed by their persistence and passion as they continue moving forward in their entrepreneurial journey,” says Candi Karsjens, Director of the NIACC Pappajohn Center.
The John Pappajohn Iowa Entrepreneurial Venture Competition, along with support from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, has invested $1.2 million into participating businesses since 2006. The event is a collaborative effort executed by the Iowa John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Centers located at Iowa State University, Drake University, North Iowa Area Community College, the University of Iowa, and the University of Northern Iowa.