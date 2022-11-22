North Iowa Brew Pass launched in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Visit Mason City is launching a second “experience passport” for travelers and locals.
The tourism organization says it has teamed with technology company Bandwango to create the North Iowa Brew Pass, a free online program that features seven Mason City businesses. The project was paid for in part by the Iowa Tourism Office.
“Exploring this unique craft beer trail is the perfect way to reconnect with family and friends while home for the holidays,” says Visit Mason City Brand Accelerator and Engagement Specialist Brett Bachtle.
Visit Mason City says visitors and locals can visit a dedicated mobile passport landing page where they can sign-up for a North Iowa Brew Pass by providing their name, e-mail address, and mobile phone number. A link is then sent to their mobile phone, which opens the passport and directs the user to add the button icon to their home screen, where they can access it any time. There is nothing to download and no apps to take up space on a user’s phone.
When passholders arrive at their destination, they use GPS to check in and earn points. Once 600 points have been collected, they can be redeemed for a free North Iowa Brew Pass t-shirt. Visit Mason City says some businesses have also offered an exclusive deal or discount. To access that savings, the user simply hands their phone over at the counter when ready to redeem their pass.
To sign up, go online to: VisitMasonCityIowa.com/Brew-Pass.
The North Iowa Brew Pass follows on the success of the Visit Mason City Discovery Passport, which is still available and active.