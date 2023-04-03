North Iowa Band Festival names 2023 Grand Marshals and Klempnauer Award winner

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two award winners have been named for the 84th North Iowa Band Festival.
Ruth Miller and Rosie Hussey will be honored at 2023’s Grand Marshals. The Grand Marshal Award was started in 1937 to recognize an individual or group who has made a significant contribution to the development, history, or success of the North Iowa Band Festival/Greater North Iowa Community, or a person of national prominence.
Both Miller and Hussey once worked for the Chamber of Commerce, with Miller serving as the first female executive director of a chamber of commerce west of the Mississippi in a town larger than 2500 people. Miller says her favorite memory was working with Ben E. King (“Under the Boardwalk,” “Stand by Me”) and his kindness and encouragement when inclement weather forced them to move the main stage to NIACC. Hussey, a 2000 winner of the Klempnauer Award for her behind-the-scenes work on the Band Festival, recently died and she will be honored as a Grand Marshal and family members will walk in her memory in the 84th North Iowa Band Festival parade.
Bill Stangler is the 2023 recipient of the Klempnauer Award. As Mason City’s Operations and Maintenance Manager, Stangler works to ensure the North Iowa Band Festival runs smoothly and his responsibilities include everything from ensuring the correct roads are closed, bleachers are in place, and tables are set up in the park. Stangler has served for decades on the Band Festival committee.