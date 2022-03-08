North Iowa Band Festival announces entertainment lineup

MASON CITY, Iowa –The North Iowa Band Festival is announcing its entertainment lineup.
The John Adams Middle School Band will kick things off on May 26, followed by a performance of the Mason City Municipal Band. On May 27, music will be provided by the Mason City High School Jazz Band, the Mason City High School Orchestra, Des Moines musician Emma Butterworth, and The Nada’s will take the main stage to close out the evening.
After the parade on the morning of May 28, the state champion Mohawks Danzers will perform in front of the Main Stage directly before the Awards Ceremony, followed by the Instrument Petting Zoo. The evening performances will include Juni West and Betty and the Gents.
Parade entries are now being accepted. Applications received after May 9 are subject to a $25 late fee. Entries will compete for Grand Marshal honors—reflecting best use of the festival theme “Band Fest on Broadway” or for the Mr. Toot award which honors the best use of any theme.
For more information on the 83rd annual North Iowa Band Festival, click here.