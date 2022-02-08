North Iowa arrest leads to federal drug charges for Minnesota man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Minnesota man arrested in North Iowa is now facing federal drug charges.
Oronde Kimon Lowery, 36 of St. Louis Park, MN, has been indicted in Cedar Rapids federal court for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Lowery has pleaded not guilty and his trial is set to start on March 21.
Lowery was pulled over on October 5, 2021, in Cerro Gordo County for driving 89 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. Law enforcement says a search of Lowery’s vehicle turned up a stolen handgun, marijuana, and several large bags of what appeared to be Oxycotin pills organized by stamp and color. Court documents state tests on the pills found they actually contained the deadly drug fentanyl.
State charges against Lowery have been dismissed to allow for his federal prosecution.