North Iowa ag producers and small businesses get federal grants for energy efficiency

DES MOINES, Iowa - $409,400 in federal grants are going to Iowa agriculture producers and rural small businesses to make investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements.
Theresa Greenfield, State Director in Iowa of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development, says the goal is to lower their energy costs, generate new income, and strengthen the resilience of those operations.
“USDA’s investments in renewable energy play a critical role in driving economic growth in our rural Iowa neighborhoods,” says Director Greenfield. “Thanks to the leadership of President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Secretary Vilsack, we are committed to helping expand Iowa’s clean energy framework and transform rural power production.”
Among those receiving grants:
$20,000 is going to Cooper's Cedar Crest Inc., a beef cattle farm in Clear Lake to install a 20-kilowatt solar array. This project is expected to save $3,445 per year. The project will replace 20,269 kilowatt hours (100 percent of business energy usage) per year, which is enough electricity to power two homes.
$14,400 is going to Dale T. McCarthy, owner of a swine farming operation in McIntire to install a 15-kilowatt solar array. This project is expected to save $2,686.73 per year. The project will replace 24,663 kilowatt hours (50 percent of the farm business energy usage) per year which is enough to power two homes.
$10127 is going to Gerald Keune, a grain and livestock operator, to install an 18-kilowatt solar array in rural Cresco. This project will realize $1,608 per year in savings and will replace 15,668 kilowatt hours per year (100 percent of previous business use), which is enough electricity to power two homes.
$20,000 is going to Rory Reicks to install a new grain dryer at his grain production farm operation near Lawler. This project will realize $8,955 per year in savings and will replace 125,744 kilowatt hours per year (59 percent of previous business use), which is enough energy to power 11 homes.
$9,039 is going to LDB Properties LLC a commercial real estate business in Waukon, to install an 8-kilowatt solar array. This project is expected to save $1,454 per year. It will replace 7,407 kilowatt hours per year (100 percent of the business energy usage), which is enough electricity to power one home.
$20,000 is going to Frazer Farms LLC to install a 25-kilowatt solar array at its hog farming operation near Eldora. This project will realize $2,817.40 per year in savings and will replace 35,830 kilowatt hours per year (69 percent of previous use), which is enough electricity to power three homes.
$20 is going to Vanderbilt Avenue LLC to install a 10-kilowatt solar array on the roof of its livestock farming operation near Waucoma. This project will realize $1,555.44 per year in savings and will replace 14,418 kilowatt hours per year (50 percent of previous use), which is enough energy to power one home.
A total of 28 projects around the state received funding through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) with funding made possible by the landmark Inflation Reduction Act.