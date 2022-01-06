North IA, SE Minnesota electric co-ops issue winter peak alert

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS - Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar have issued a peak energy alert from 5 to 8 pm Thursday.
The co-ops say the move is in anticipation of high demand on the regional electrical grid. Co-op members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity by setting their heat to at least 68 degrees; wearing layers of clothing; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave instead of the oven to cook; and not turning on televisions or gaming systems
Co-op members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Energy Management Programs will be affected from approximately 4:50 to 11:00 p.m. this evening.