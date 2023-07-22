North Dakota officer killed in Fargo ambush to be laid to rest in Minnesota

Flowers and flags are placed at the memorial for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin in Fargo, N.D., on Friday, July 21, 2023. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)