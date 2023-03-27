North Carolina woman pleads not guilty to ID theft in northeast Iowa

WAVERLY, Iowa – A trial is set for a North Carolina woman accused of trying to defraud banks in northeast Iowa.
Gloria Jean Pantelis, 49 of Thomasville, NC, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree theft, forgery, and identity theft. Investigators say Pantelis used a social security card and driver’s license information to cash checks at First Bank branches in Waverly, Plainfield, and Cedar Falls on February 27. Court documents state the ID was stolen from a vehicle parked in George Wyth State Park in Waterloo in October 2022.
Pantelis is now scheduled to stand trial on April 25.