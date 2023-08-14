North Carolina woman pleads guilty to bank fraud in northeast Iowa

WAVERLY, Iowa – A woman accused of trying to cheat northeast Iowa banks is pleading guilty.
Gloria Jean Pantelis, 49 of Thomasville, North Carolina, has entered guilty pleas to second-degree theft, forgery, and identity theft.
She was accused of using a social security card and driver’s license information to cash checks at First Bank branches in Waverly, Plainfield, and Cedar Falls on February 27. Investigators say the ID was stolen from a vehicle parked in George Wyth State Park in Waterloo in October 2022.
Pantelis is now due to be sentenced on September 25 in Bremer County District Court.