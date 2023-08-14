 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Carolina woman pleads guilty to bank fraud in northeast Iowa

  • 0
Gloria Pantelis

Gloria Pantelis

WAVERLY, Iowa – A woman accused of trying to cheat northeast Iowa banks is pleading guilty.

Gloria Jean Pantelis, 49 of Thomasville, North Carolina, has entered guilty pleas to second-degree theft, forgery, and identity theft.

She was accused of using a social security card and driver’s license information to cash checks at First Bank branches in Waverly, Plainfield, and Cedar Falls on February 27.  Investigators say the ID was stolen from a vehicle parked in George Wyth State Park in Waterloo in October 2022.

Pantelis is now due to be sentenced on September 25 in Bremer County District Court.

Tags

Recommended for you