North Broadway Avenue construction to resume on Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The City of Rochester's North Broadway Ave. project will pick up where it left off next Monday.
The city's project will now enter phase two, which will focus on side streets and alleyways near North Broadway, according to the City of Rochester's Assistant Engineer Tyler Niemeyer.
Niemeyer said North Broadway will remain open during the next phase of construction but that outside lanes will be closed for construction projects such as landscaping and utility and bus stop installments.
However, Niemeyer said businesses will not be as heavily affected as they were during last summers' construction.
"Those businesses that have access from Broadway itself, they should not see disruptions other than those outside lane closures that I talked about but for the most part we are going to keep access to those businesses open. The closures of those outside lanes would accommodate turning into parking lots and things like that," Niemeyer said.
Construction is expected to end this fall in Sep.
Niemeyer said the total cost of the project is $23.8 million dollars.