North American motorhome and RV owners converging on Forest City for annual Winnebago Rally

FOREST CITY, Iowa - There's many of us that enjoy getting out on the open road for a trip to someplace new. This week, Winnebago motorhome and RV owners from all across the U.S. and Canada are coming together in Forest City for the 52nd annual Winnebago Rally.
Using the theme 'Driving 66' in honor of the historic Route 66, the rally has opportunities for guests to see how Winnebago motorhomes and RVs are made (including their all-electric RV and the 500,000th motorhome manufactured), educational seminars, attend entertainment, and building friendships.
Don and Marge Bailey made the trek from Ohio to come to the rally, the first time they've ever taken part in it.
"We traded RVs and got a membership for the Winnebago club. They sent us an invitation. I went online, checked it out and said, 'this looks like fun,'" Don said.
The camaraderie with those who love to travel and explore different destinations is unmatched.
"I think the brand loyalty is impressive," Don said.
"It's like a passion," Marge added.
The rally runs through Friday morning.