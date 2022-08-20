Nora Springs pet groomer is August's Entrepreneur of the Month

MASON CITY, Iowa – Amanda Slinger of Ruff Cuts Pet Grooming in Nora Springs has been named the August 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month.
The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area Small Business Development Center are honoring Slinger, who opened her full-service grooming business in 2018 after working for several years as a funeral director, and then at MercyOne North Iowa.
“This is a happier business,” says Slinger. “And I always kinda wanted to own my business.”
After working for several years as a dog groomer, Slinger did her research before opening Ruff Cuts and connected with other dog groomers and business owners in peer groups. She also enrolled in Launch & Grow at the NIACC Pappajohn Center & SBDC. Launch & Grow (now Venture School) was an 8-week entrepreneurial training program focused on customer discovery and practical learning.
“It was really great to have other people there to bounce ideas off of, and I learned things that I hadn’t thought of even though I had taken business courses before,” says Slinger. “There was a moment when I asked myself, What did I do? But it came together after a lot of hard work and it was a positive experience in the end.”
