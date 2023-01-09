Nora Springs man pleads not guilty to gun shots and death threats

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man accused of shooting at and threatening another man is pleading not guilty.
Robert Dean Fulk, 34 of Nora Springs, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, first-degree harassment, and going armed with intent.
Court documents state Fulk fired at least two gunshots at another Nora Springs man on November 22, 2022. Investigators say Fulk fired at a vehicle the other man was in, fired a round between the victim’s feet, and then pointed the gun at him.
Law enforcement says Fulk then sent threatening texts to the victim stating Fulk was going to kill him on November 28, 2022.
Fulk is now scheduled to stand trial on February 21 in Floyd County District Court.