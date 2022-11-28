 Skip to main content
Nora Springs man pleads not guilty to attempted murder for traffic stop gunfire

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of gunfire during a Floyd County traffic stop is pleading not guilty to attempted murder.

John Andrew Salocker, 40 of Nora Springs, was arrested on October 27.  A Floyd County sheriff’s deputy was conducting a traffic stop on another vehicle near 150th St. and Glass Avenue, just north of Rudd, when Salocker allegedly drove up, came to a stop, and fired a shot.

Court documents state Salocker then drove away and after a chase that reached 85 miles per hour, Salocker’s vehicle was found disabled in the 1200 block of Dancer Avenue.  A police K9 led law enforcement to a harvested cornfield where Salocker was arrested.

He’s charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, assault on a police officer with a dangerous weapon, and first-degree harassment.  No trial date has been set.

