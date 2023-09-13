Nora Springs man pleads not guilty to 100 mph chase that ended in a soybean field

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is now set to stand trial after allegedly leading law enforcement on a 100 mile per hour chase.
Shane Lester McRoberts, 36 of Nora Springs, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief, eluding while exceeding the speed limit by 25 mph or more, driving while barred, and third-degree theft. His trial is scheduled to begin on October 31.
McRoberts is accused of stealing roughly $200 worth of merchandise from the Mason City Walmart on August 12 and then driving away. Court documents state two police squad cars pursued McRoberts, who darted in and out of traffic while hitting speeds over 100 mph.
Investigators say McRoberts eventually drove off the road and into a planned growing soybean field south of 240th Street and Nettle Avenue. Court documents state McRoberts did about $2,500 worth of damage to the crop.
Police say they finally captured McRoberts after he abandoned his vehicle and tried to run away.