Nora Springs man injured in truck crash Saturday evening

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – The driver was thrown from a pickup that rolled Saturday evening in Floyd County.
The Iowa State Patrol says Joshua W. Duitscher, 39 of Nora Springs, was driving the truck east on 115th Street when he neared the intersection with American Avenue and lost control around 7:22 pm Saturday. The truck went into the south ditch sideways and rolled multiple times into a field.
The State Patrol says Duitscher was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. The crash report says Duitscher was taken by ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Nora Springs Fire Department, and Mason City Ambulance assisted with this accident, which remains under investigation.