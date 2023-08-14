Nora Springs man arrested after 100 mph chase in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police say a suspected shoplifter is in jail after leading officers on a high-speed chase.
Shane Lester McRoberts, 36 of Nora Springs, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Saturday night for third-degree theft, eluding, second-degree criminal mischief, and driving while barred.
The Mason City Police Department says McRoberts stole about $200 worth of merchandise from WalMart. Court documents state McRoberts was stopped at the exit door by Walmart staff, but ran off and sped away in a vehicle. Investigators say McRoberts was pursued by two squad cars and he led them on a chase hitting speeds over 100 miles per hour while McRoberts darted in and out of traffic.
Officers say McRoberts drove off the road and into a planned growing soybean field southwest of 240th Street and Nettle Avenue, causing about $2,500 in damage to the crop. Police say McRoberts abandoned his vehicle and tried to escape on foot but was captured.