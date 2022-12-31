 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday...

.A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper
Midwest from Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and freezing rain
is anticipated in parts of northern and northwestern Iowa, with a
potential for significant ice accumulations by Monday night and
light snow lingering on Tuesday. Travel impacts are likely across
the region during this time frame.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...A mix of snow and freezing rain. Total snow accumulations
of one to three inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to
three tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Parts of northern and northwestern Iowa.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be treacherous. The hazardous conditions may
impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While snow and ice accumulations are
somewhat uncertain at this time, any significant icing will lead
to hazardous travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

"Noon Year's Eve Party" at Nana Gogo Toybrary

  • Updated
  • 0
"Noon Year's Eve Party" at Nana Gogo Toybrary

There was a "Noon Year's Eve Party" at a toy library today.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a "Noon Year's Eve Party" at a toy library today. People had the chance to interact with a sensory bar, snack on refreshments, play with toys, listen to some live music, and do a whole lot of dancing. Some of the goals of the event were to teach kids about the concept of time and give parents an opportunity to go out on New Year's Eve without leaving their children behind. Pavs Kumar, the owner and founder of Nana Gogo Toybrary, said the event helped bring parents and their kids closer together.

“In today’s world, with most parents working, life being really busy, holidays being about meeting different family members, I feel like this event is just gonna be a great bonding experience for child and parent, and that quality time of just enjoying that time here at the toybrary and celebrating something with their parents is-will be a really joyful experience," Kumar said.

If you want to check the Nana Gogo Toybrary out, they're scheduled to host a musical storytime on Wednesday morning.

Recommended for you