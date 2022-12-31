"Noon Year's Eve Party" at Nana Gogo Toybrary

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a "Noon Year's Eve Party" at a toy library today. People had the chance to interact with a sensory bar, snack on refreshments, play with toys, listen to some live music, and do a whole lot of dancing. Some of the goals of the event were to teach kids about the concept of time and give parents an opportunity to go out on New Year's Eve without leaving their children behind. Pavs Kumar, the owner and founder of Nana Gogo Toybrary, said the event helped bring parents and their kids closer together.
“In today’s world, with most parents working, life being really busy, holidays being about meeting different family members, I feel like this event is just gonna be a great bonding experience for child and parent, and that quality time of just enjoying that time here at the toybrary and celebrating something with their parents is-will be a really joyful experience," Kumar said.
If you want to check the Nana Gogo Toybrary out, they're scheduled to host a musical storytime on Wednesday morning.