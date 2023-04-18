Nonprofit Offers Free Interview and Workplace Clothes

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Workforce Development, Inc. is offering free interview and workplace clothes to anybody who needs them in an effort to help workers and job seekers advance their careers. All you need to do is call the place ahead of time and let them know when you want to stop by. You can then pick out as many clothes as you'd like to from the clothing rack or the closets. Erica Rice, one of the outreach specialists for Workforce Development, Inc., said finding nice clothes can bring financial stress.
“Financial barriers, financial burden can really be the difference between making a choice for one’s appearance and personal branding at that interview or having food on the table that evening or gas in the car to drive to the interview," Rice said.
You can also donate clothes to Workforce Development, Inc. if you'd like to. It's located inside the RCTC Heintz Center. You can drop the clothes off right at the front desk.