Non-profit One Vision holds event to more inclusivity to individuals with disabilities

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Non-profit One Vision supports more than four hundred individuals with disabilities in 30 different communities throughout north central Iowa. Sunday the organization hosted an event aiming to bring those individuals inclusivity.
Those in attendance got a look at an exclusive screening of the documentary ‘In A Different Key.’ It tells the story of love, belonging, and one town's inclusion of the first person diagnosed with autism.
The filmmakers say they connected with one-vision's mission of making sure those with disabilities are in your neighborhoods and workplace.
“You may not think that you have a connection to autism but you do, because you're in the same community with people that are on the spectrum and the way that you decide to to include that person has a really big impact on whether that person can be accepted the way that kid in Mississippi is who is now 90 years old and is completly embraced by his community,” says co-producer and director, John Donvan.
CEO of One Vision, Mark Dodd hopes the film can open people's minds to creating a home for people with disabilities to feel welcome in their own community.
“How do we create that sense of relationship, neighborhood, community directly with the people we support - not through One Vision, not through volunteering with One Vision, but just with the people that live in the community?”
He asks that people go out and connect with someone with a disability and ask a friend of theirs to do the same.
“Because it is through those individual relationships that we can help build stronger communities and help people feel connected,” says Dodd.
More than 200 people attended the event.
The film ‘In A Different Key’ will be nationally broadcast on December 13th.