Non-profit honors Kasson-Mantorville elementary and high school

KASSON, Minn. – The Kasson-Mantorville high School and elementary have been recognized as 2022-23 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished Schools.
PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in more than 12,200 schools across the U.S. It honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs.
To be eligible for the designation, Kasson-Mantorville High School (KMHS) had to meet the following criteria in the 2022-23 school year:
● Had 25 percent of students or more participate in PLTW courses, or of those who participated in PLTW, at least 33 percent took two or more PLTW courses;
● Offer and had students enrolled in at least three PLTW courses;
● Have strategies in place that support reasonably proportional representation with regard to race, ethnicity, poverty, and/or gender.
Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School had to have more than 75% of the student body participating in the program and had to offer at least one PLTW Launch module at each grade level during the 2021-2022 school year.
“At KMHS, we emphasize the importance of student engagement in their learning,” says KMHS Principal Trent Langemo. “What I observe every time I’m in a PLTW classroom is students who are taking ownership of their learning, diving deep into the problem solving process and teachers who are truly facilitating high level learning.”
“The PLTW curriculum gives our students hands- on experiences solving real-world problems,” says KMES Director of Teaching & Learning Ashley Kaplan. “Our incredible PLTW teachers help STEM come to life and get our elementary students excited about continuing their STEM learning as they continue into middle and high school.”
“We are proud to recognize Kasson-Mantorville High School for their commitment to providing students with exceptional educational experiences while ensuring equitable access to PLTW programs,” says Dr. David Dimmett, PLTW President and CEO. “We also congratulate Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School on this achievement and celebrate their important work empowering students with the knowledge and skills to succeed, not only in STEM subjects, but also more generally in life and career.”