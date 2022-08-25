Non-profit Alight seeks Minnesota sponsors to support Ukrainian families

ROCHESTER, Minn. -Non-profit, Alight, says in order for Ukrainian families to come to the U.S. they must first have a sponsor who agrees to support them and help the family members get on their feet during their stay. That's where the Rochester community can help.
The global humanitarian organization is working to pair sponsor groups with Ukrainian families. The sponsor doesn't have to be a single person but community members and families can come together when the newcomers arrive.
Director of the America's Alight, Annie Nolte-Henning, explained, "Family members, neighbors, members of their place of worship can come together and register as a sponsor group. They'll be matched with a Ukrainian family and through the weeks leading up to the family preparing to arrive they'll work on things like looking for housing and finding childcare up until the day they arrive. That's when the sponsor group will meet the family at the airport and bring them to their temporary housing."
Again, sponsor support includes finding permanent housing and helping the family moving in, making sure any kids are enrolled in local school and the family has access to a health care provider.
More than anything Nolte-Henning says it's making sure the family feels at home by being a friend they can rely on.
She said, "Minnesota has this incredible legacy of welcoming people. So, we feel Rochester is one of those places. There's a lot of job opportunities, there's great housing, and there's great outdoors so we're really hoping that families and groups can come together and use this as a meaningful way of supporting Ukrainians during this crisis."
The non-profit is looking for 100 Minnesota sponsors to take Ukrainian families under their wing as soon as they touch down.
If you'd like to learn more or are interested in becoming a sponsor click here.