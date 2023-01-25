 Skip to main content
Nominees announced for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eight educators from southeastern Minnesota have been nominated for the state’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.

A total of 131 candidates from around the state will be evaluated by an independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy to narrow the list to a group of semifinalists.  The panel will convene again in March to choose a group of finalists

This will be Minnesota’s 59th Teacher of the year, which organizers say celebrates the tradition of excellence in teaching in the state.  The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet is set for May 7 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.

The area candidates for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year are:

Burke Egner, Albert Lea Area Schools

Jessica Bernand, Austin Public Schools

Heather Ruzek, Austin Public Schools

Krista Bumgardner, Houston Public Schools

Anthony Boldt, Kasson-Mantorville School District

Jeff Wibben, Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools

Kari Healy, Mankato Area Public Schools

Dawn Skinner, Waseca Public Schools

Organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program receives support from Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, SMART Technologies and Expedition Credit Union.

