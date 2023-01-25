Nominees announced for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eight educators from southeastern Minnesota have been nominated for the state’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.
A total of 131 candidates from around the state will be evaluated by an independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy to narrow the list to a group of semifinalists. The panel will convene again in March to choose a group of finalists
This will be Minnesota’s 59th Teacher of the year, which organizers say celebrates the tradition of excellence in teaching in the state. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet is set for May 7 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.
The area candidates for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year are:
Burke Egner, Albert Lea Area Schools
Jessica Bernand, Austin Public Schools
Heather Ruzek, Austin Public Schools
Krista Bumgardner, Houston Public Schools
Anthony Boldt, Kasson-Mantorville School District
Jeff Wibben, Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools
Kari Healy, Mankato Area Public Schools
Dawn Skinner, Waseca Public Schools
Organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program receives support from Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, SMART Technologies and Expedition Credit Union.