Nominations for Rochester Mayor's Medal of Honor award deadline is Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayor's Medal of Honor award has been a Rochester tradition for nearly 40 years and there is still time to submit your nominations for this year.
This year there are 14 categories including the Senior/Elder Achievement Award, Sustainability Award, Excellence in City Service Award, Educational Excellence Award, and the Heroism Award.
Mayor Norton says the application is easy to fill out for anyone interested in submitting an entry.
She adds it's a positive opportunity for her to be able to honor people in the community for the good work they do.
“There’s so many wonderful people in this community and some have already been recognized, but there are many who have not. So look to your neighbors, friends, people you know in your church or in the community group, and turn their name in.”
Last year's winners will join the mayor for lunch to sort though nominations and make selections.
Mayor Norton says this has been a long-time tradition in the Med City and a good one.
“To be able to pause around the holiday season, to look around and recognize and honor those in the community who really go above and beyond their normal day to help others,” she adds.
Recipients will be honored at an event in early December.
The mayor's office is accepting applications through Monday, October 31st. To submit an application, click here.