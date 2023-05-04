Noise study conducted on Mayo shuttle bus routes through Kutzky Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For years in the Kutzky Park neighborhood, homeowners have been asking Mayo Clinic to re-route the racket that shuttle buses passing through West Center Street make every day.
Recently, the city has shown that it's starting to listen as it conducts a study on the noise levels produced by the shuttles as they traverse the neighborhood.
Though the data has yet to be processed and further action remains unclear, residents do believe it's a step in the right direction.
However, what many don't realize is that the noise is only part of the problem.
"There's a problem of general reduction of lifestyle because the buses are constant over and over," said Jim Frost, a vocal critic of the shuttle buses who lives on West Center Street. "It affects your mental health, as well as there are fumes. We tried measuring and don't have data that they're extreme, but they're being spewed and we don't like the possible health effects of that."
These fumes can also reportedly leave a greasy film on houses, something that doesn't take too long considering the amount of buses that pass through the area each day.
That all said, the noise is definitely remains as a big issue. Shuttles will pass through starting at 6 a.m., disrupting the sleep of young and old residents alike. Traffic will taper off around 8 a.m. before starting back up at 2 p.m. and will continue until 9 p.m.
To give credit where it's due, Mayo Clinic says they have decreased traffic through the neighborhood since its peak during the COVID-19 pandemic. City council member Mark Bransford walked with residents through the neighborhood to hear comments from his constituents.
Still, Frost believes that Mayo can do more to prevent damage to residential areas by re-routing shuttles to Civic Center Drive, a move that would only increase the time of each trip by 2 1/2 minutes and cost an extra 42¢ of diesel.
With all that said, he and others don't want to get in the way of the clinic's business. He believes that Mayo can work more with residents on a solution that benefits everyone.
"We believe the buses are essential. We don't want Mayo to stop. We simply want them to find a way to accomplish their goals without us subsidizing their bus by reducing our quality of life."
City officials did not respond to requests for an interview at the time of publishing.