NOAA releases above-normal 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

In early April the research team at Colorado State University released their first forecast for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The forecast called for an above-normal season forecasting 19 named storms, 9 of which would be hurricanes, while 4 of these hurricanes will be major hurricanes (Category 3+). Now, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) has released its preseason outlook that follows a similar trend.
By the numbers, NOAA predicts a 65% chance for an above-normal season with a 25% chance for a near normal season. This would leave for a very low 10% that the 2022 season is considered below normal. NOAA is forecasting a likely range of 14-21 named storms, 6 to 10 of which could become hurricanes, followed by a steady 3-6 major hurricanes.
Similar to the forecast released by Colorado State, NOAA is calling for an ongoing La Niña pattern, allowing for lower shear in the Atlantic, along with warmer sea surface temperatures. All assets to tropical cyclone formation.
The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially starts June 1 and ends November 30.