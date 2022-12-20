'No Time to Say Hello, Goodbye" named People's Choice of River City Sculptures on Parade

MASON CITY, Iowa – Voters went through the looking glass for the 2022 River City Sculptures on Parade and liked what they saw.
The winner of the annual “People’s Choice” award was announced Tuesday night as “No Time to Say Hello, Goodbye,” a depiction of an Alice in Wonderland-style rabbit checking his watch. The sculpture was created by Kimber Fiebiger of Minneapolis.
“The People’s Choice voting is often very close...sometimes coming down to a ballot or two. This year, people seemed to rally around the whimsical subject matter,” says Sculptures are Parade Chairperson Robin Anderson. “We’re thrilled to add another piece by Kimber Fiebiger to our permanent collection.”
Plans call for the sculpture to be placed on a new limestone pedestal in the Mason City Public Library yard. The Library Foundation made a donation to the program to purchase the pedestal. Fiebiger will be awarded a plaque next May at the annual artist reception. Until that time, the sculpture will remain on display in front of City Center on the corner of State Street and Federal Avenue.
The most popular sculptures, in addition to the winner, are:
• Narrow Escape by Gary Hovey and Jim Perrine of New Knoxville, OH. This piece features a pheasant narrowly escaping the jaws of a fox. It is entirely comprised of stainless steel flatware: knives, forks, and spoons. The entry is currently displayed in front of the main entrance to the Mason City Police Department.
• Reflective Moments by Ruth Gee of Hastings, MI is displayed on North Federal Avenue in front of Jaspersen Insurance. The bronze sculpture, which depicts a young woman staring into a pool of water, was selected “Best In Show” earlier this year by an esteemed panel of judges. It is sponsored by Tim & Betty Lucas.
• Self Made Man by Bobbie Carlyle of Loveland, CO. According to the artist, she created a man carving himself out of a block of stone which represents “Mankind carving one’s self, carving one’s character, and carving one’s future.” This sculpture is currently displayed on the corner of East State Street and Georgia Avenue, and is sponsored by Joe & Kris Plank.
Sculptures not added to the permanent collection are available for purchase. Sculptures not purchased will be taken down in April 2023 and returned to the artists or sent to other public art programs.
2022’s 80-piece exhibit follows a 1.7 mile walk designed to lead participants on a looping route to the Cultural Crescent and back to the Mason City central core. For more information about the program, contact River City Sculptures on Parade at 641-423-5724.