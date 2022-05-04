No results in search for missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Iowa – Searchers in Blue Earth County failed to find a missing woman Wednesday or any indication of where she might be.
Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen on April 25 at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake. A search of the area began Monday and expanded into the area north of Eagle Lake on Wednesday. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the MN State Patrol helicopter assisted by searching wetland and slough areas from the air while deputies and members of the Eagle Lake Fire Department conducted an extensive ground search of wooded areas.
Additional searches are planned for Thursday.
The Sheriff’s Office says it remains “optimistic for a positive outcome and our thoughts are with Nyawuor and her family.”