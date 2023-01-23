No persons of interest in mobile home shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - No one is hurt after shots are fired at a Rochester mobile home.
On Wednesday just before 11:30 p.m., a woman living in a mobile home park in the 2300 block of Park Ln SE called police, saying a suspicious person with their face covered was circling her home. While on the phone with a dispatcher, the person shot at her home multiple times.
Police arrived and found 3 9 mm shell casings, which all appeared to have hit the home. They did not find the person and have no persons of interest. No one was hurt. This is an ongoing investigation.