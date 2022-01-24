 Skip to main content
...Dangerous Cold Returns Tonight through Wednesday...

.An Arctic cold front has dropped south of Iowa and will bring
bitter cold air into the region tonight into Wednesday morning.
The bitter cold and dangerous wind chills will persist for two
days with northern Iowa seeing the brunt of the cold. The southern
areas will see a brief moderation in temperature tomorrow
afternoon, but dangerous winds chills will return in the evening.
Advisories have been posted for most of the area with the
potential for a small portion of northern Iowa possibly under a
warning tonight.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A portion of the advisory may be upgraded
to a warning for tonight and or tomorrow night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

No parking in downtown Rochester for snow removal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – No parking zones will go into effect Tuesday night in downtown Rochester to allow city crews to remove snow.

Crews will be at work from midnight Tuesday until 8 am Wednesday.  The City of Rochester says the following streets will be posted with a "No Parking" notice Monday at 4:00 pm:

▪️ 3rd Ave. West from 3rd St. NW to 6th St. SW (one way northbound)

▪️ 4th Ave. West from 3rd St. NW to 5th St. SW (one way southbound)

▪️ 4th St. South from 2nd Ave. SE to 6th Ave. SW

▪️ 1st Ave. West from 5th St. NW south to End of Street by “YMCA”

▪️ 2nd Ave. SW from 3rd St. SW to 6th St. SW

▪️ 7th St SW from 5th Ave SW to 6th St. SW

▪️ 5th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW

▪️ 6th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2nd Ave. SW

▪️ Broadway from 2nd St. South to 6th St. South

▪️ Center St. from 7th Ave. West to 3rd Ave West.

▪️ 1st St. NE from Broadway to dead end east of Civic Center Dr. NE

▪️ 2nd St. South from 1st Ave SW to Civic Center Dr.

▪️ 2nd St. SW from 3rd Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW

▪️ 2nd St. SW from 12th Ave SW to 13th Ave. SW

▪️ 3rd St. SW from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW

▪️ 1st St. SW from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW  

▪️ 1st St. SE from Broadway to Civic Center Dr. SE

▪️ 9 ½ St SE from 1st Ave. SE to 3rd Ave SE

▪️ 1st Ave. East from 2nd St. SE to 2nd St. NE

▪️ 1st Ave SE from 4th St. SE to one block south. 

▪️ 4th Ave SE from 4th St. SE to 5th St. SE

▪️ 2nd Ave. NW from 2nd St. NW to dead end north of 3rd St. NW

▪️ 3rd St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to Broadway

▪️ 2nd St. North from 1st Ave. NE to 4th Ave. NW

▪️ 1st St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to 7th Ave. NW

▪️ 5th Ave. NW from 1st St. NW to 2nd St. NW

▪️ 12th Ave. NW from 2nd St. SW to 1st St. SW

▪️ 13th Ave. NW from 2nd St. SW to 1st St. SW

▪️ 5th Ave. SW from 2nd St. SW to 4th St. SW

▪️ 6th Ave. NW from 2nd St. NW to 1st St. SW

▪️ 7th Ave. NW from 1st St. NW to Center St. W

▪️ 14th Ave SW from 2nd St SW to south mid-block

All vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed.  If you find your vehicle missing, contact the Law Enforcement Center.

