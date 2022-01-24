No parking in downtown Rochester for snow removal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – No parking zones will go into effect Tuesday night in downtown Rochester to allow city crews to remove snow.
Crews will be at work from midnight Tuesday until 8 am Wednesday. The City of Rochester says the following streets will be posted with a "No Parking" notice Monday at 4:00 pm:
▪️ 3rd Ave. West from 3rd St. NW to 6th St. SW (one way northbound)
▪️ 4th Ave. West from 3rd St. NW to 5th St. SW (one way southbound)
▪️ 4th St. South from 2nd Ave. SE to 6th Ave. SW
▪️ 1st Ave. West from 5th St. NW south to End of Street by “YMCA”
▪️ 2nd Ave. SW from 3rd St. SW to 6th St. SW
▪️ 7th St SW from 5th Ave SW to 6th St. SW
▪️ 5th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW
▪️ 6th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2nd Ave. SW
▪️ Broadway from 2nd St. South to 6th St. South
▪️ Center St. from 7th Ave. West to 3rd Ave West.
▪️ 1st St. NE from Broadway to dead end east of Civic Center Dr. NE
▪️ 2nd St. South from 1st Ave SW to Civic Center Dr.
▪️ 2nd St. SW from 3rd Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW
▪️ 2nd St. SW from 12th Ave SW to 13th Ave. SW
▪️ 3rd St. SW from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW
▪️ 1st St. SW from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW
▪️ 1st St. SE from Broadway to Civic Center Dr. SE
▪️ 9 ½ St SE from 1st Ave. SE to 3rd Ave SE
▪️ 1st Ave. East from 2nd St. SE to 2nd St. NE
▪️ 1st Ave SE from 4th St. SE to one block south.
▪️ 4th Ave SE from 4th St. SE to 5th St. SE
▪️ 2nd Ave. NW from 2nd St. NW to dead end north of 3rd St. NW
▪️ 3rd St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to Broadway
▪️ 2nd St. North from 1st Ave. NE to 4th Ave. NW
▪️ 1st St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to 7th Ave. NW
▪️ 5th Ave. NW from 1st St. NW to 2nd St. NW
▪️ 12th Ave. NW from 2nd St. SW to 1st St. SW
▪️ 13th Ave. NW from 2nd St. SW to 1st St. SW
▪️ 5th Ave. SW from 2nd St. SW to 4th St. SW
▪️ 6th Ave. NW from 2nd St. NW to 1st St. SW
▪️ 7th Ave. NW from 1st St. NW to Center St. W
▪️ 14th Ave SW from 2nd St SW to south mid-block
All vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed. If you find your vehicle missing, contact the Law Enforcement Center.