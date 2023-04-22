No one injured in Friday night Geneva shooting, searching for suspect

GENEVA, Minn. - The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
The Freeborn County Sheriff's Officer was called to a report of shots fired at a vehicle at the Geneva Bar and Grill at 12:50 a.m. Saturday.
When deputies arrived on scene, several people were running to their vehicles and leaving the parking lot. After speaking to several people that were still at the bar, deputies learned that a fight has broken out inside the bar between about 10 people. The fight then moved outside to the parking lot, when one of the males that was involved went to a vehicle and grabbed a handgun. He then fires two rounds into the air. There were no injuries, according to authorities.
The suspect then left on foot.
Shortly after, one of the vehicles that left the bar - a white GMC Sierra - stopped at the intersection of Central Ave. N. and First St. NE. to let a man cross the road. Once the man crossed the road and the truck began moving, the man started shooting at the truck.
The driver of the truck heard four shots and heard bullets hitting his truck, says authorities. There were two people in the truck, neither were hurt.
Deputies were told the suspect was a male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and jeans and the suspect ran south from the bar. The same suspect was described in both the incident at the bar and by the truck driver.
This is an active investigation and no arrests have been made at this time, this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community, says the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office at 507-377-5200 option 5.