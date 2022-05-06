No new trial for ricin murder plot in Mitchell County

DES MOINES, Iowa – An Osage man sentenced to 35 years in prison for a “Breaking Bad” style murder plot will not get a new trial.
March Bernard Retterath, 56, was convicted in 2016 of sex abuse and attempted murder. He was found guilty of sexually abusing someone and then planning to kill his victim using ricin poison extracted from castor beans.
Retterath wanted the get the counseling records of two people who testified during his trial that he asked for their help in killing Retterath’s sexual abuse victim. He claimed the records would show the witnesses had conditions that might impact their credibility. The request for the records was denied by the judge but the Iowa Court of Appeals overturned that ruling and told the district court to review the counseling records to see what information they held.
The counseling records for only one of the witnesses could be obtained, however, and that moved the district judge to order a new trial because he could not evaluate the contents of the records of the other witness. The State of Iowa appealed that decision and the Iowa Supreme Court has now ruled that Retterath is not automatically entitled to a new trial but can continue to seek the counseling records of the other witness. The Justices ruled that if those records are obtained and contain information justifying a new trial, Retterath should get one only then.