No left turns in Highway 52 work zones between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls

ZUMBROTA, Minn. –Construction on Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls is preventing drivers from making any left turns.
Work began in April that reduced traffic on Highway 52 between Goodhue County Road 24 and just north of Goodhue County Road 9 to single lanes in each direction in the northbound lanes. Traffic between 415th Street to just north of Goodhue County Road 68 (445th Street) in Zumbrota is also reduced to single lanes in each direction in the northbound lanes.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says drivers who want to make left turns typically will need to travel to the next exit where they can cross over and return in the opposite direction to make a right turn or exit the road on the right to reach locations no longer accessed from Highway 52. MnDOT says it hopes this will prevent abrupt speed changes that contribute to crashes.
The lane changes are expected to remain in place until November and state troopers will be patrolling the work zone to monitor motorist speeds and ensure that unsafe turns are not being made.
Traffic delays are expected.