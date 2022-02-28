No injuries reported in Monday morning house fire in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Fire caused an estimated $35,000 in damage to an Albert Lea home Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Freeborn Avenue at around 10:22 am in response to a neighbor’s report. Albert Lea Fire Rescue says crews arrived to find smoke coming from the back of the home. Firefighters entered the building, found the fire had begun in the kitchen area, extinguished the flames, and confirmed that no one was inside.
The Albert Lea Police Department checked and found the occupants of the home had left before the fire started. An investigation has begun into the cause of the fire.
Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.