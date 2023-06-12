No injuries reported from Sunday morning house fire in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A house caught fire Sunday morning in northeast Mason City.
Firefighters were called to the 900 block of 16th Street NE around 5:41 am and found flames coming out of two bedroom windows. The Mason City Fire Department says the blaze has also extended into other areas of the house but was quickly extinguished.
No injuries are reported by the house sustained fire, smoke, and water damage. A neighbor’s house was also damaged by heat.
Emergency crews left the scene just before 8 am. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Mason City Police Department, Alliant Energy-Gas & Electric, the State Fire Marshal’s office, and the Salvation Army assisted with this incident.