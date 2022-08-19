Closed door credited with containing Rochester house fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Fire heavily damages a bedroom in a multi-tenant home in northwest Rochester.
A passerby in the 500 block of 3rd Street NW called 911 around 5:30 pm about smoke coming from the second-story window of a home. When the Rochester Fire Department arrived at the scene, a downstairs tenant of the home said he had smelled smoke upstairs and found a fire in a bedroom. He told firefighters he believed everyone was out of the building.
Firefighters saw a large amount of smoke coming from a second-story window and used a ladder to climb up to it. A fire extinguisher on the ladder and a hose line were then used to put out a “well involved” fire in the bedroom. There were no other people or pets in the home.
Fire damage was contained to the bedroom, thanks to a closed door, and the Fire Department says there is limited water and smoke damage to the rest of the home. It is believed only one tenant will be displaced because of this fire.
The Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.