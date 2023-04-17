No ID yet from police on man who was found dead in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A dead body was found Friday afternoon in northwest Rochester, and police said Monday they cannot confirm it is that of a man who went missing around Christmas.
Police say they responded to a call about a deceased person in the 1000 block of 1st Street NW.
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the body.
Thomas McElroy, 43, left St. Marys Hospital at around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and wasn’t dressed for cold weather and may have sought shelter near Mayo Clinic, police said last week. .