No evidence found that betting affected integrity of Iowa and Iowa St. athletes tied to gambling

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers during a break in action against Kansas in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Dekkers has been accused of gambling on Cyclone sports events, including a football game, and was charged Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, with tampering with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)