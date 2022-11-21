No 'Country Thunder' for North Iowa in 2023

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Country Thunder Music Festival will not be returning to North Iowa in 2023.
Organizers of the festival, which was announced in 2019 to replace the Tree Town music festival that had been going on in Forest City since 2013, did not provide a reason for the cancellation.
The 2020 Country Thunder event was itself cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic before performing in Forest City in 2021 and 2022.
Country Thunder Music Festival events remain scheduled for Wisconsin, Arizona, Tennessee, Florida, Saskatchewan, and Alberta in 2023.