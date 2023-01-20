No charges for Olmsted County deputy who fired a shot in attempt to capture a fugitive

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges will not be filed against an Olmsted county deputy who fired a shot at a suspect vehicle.
Law enforcement tried to arrest Jesse James Johnson for a warrant for second-degree assault and other charges including felon in possession of a firearm. On December 14, 2022, Johnson was tracked to a car parked at the Planet Fitness building in southwest Rochester.
Law enforcement vehicles were positioned to block Johnson’s vehicle, but it backed up and smashed into to law enforcement vehicles, then started to move forward. Deputy Sean Michael Cooper fired one shot at the suspect vehicle, which then left the scene and evaded law enforcement after a chase.
Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem says he reviewed the evidence, including body camera and squad car camera footage, and has concluded that Deputy Cooper’s use of deadly force was reasonable.
Johnson remains at large.