No charges for Austin police officer who shot and killed a man during standoff

AUSTIN, Minn. – No charges will be filed in the fatal shooting of a man by an Austin police officer.
Officer Zachary Gast shot and killed Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, 38 of Austin, on December 23, 2021. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) investigated the incident and sent the results to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for evaluation.
Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem has now sent a letter to the BCA stating that a review of the evidence shows Officer Gast’s use of deadly force against Fiafonou was “reasonable” and criminal charges will not be filed.
According to Ostrem’s letter, Fiafonou repeatedly threatened law enforcement with a knife and a hammer during a 24-hour standoff that ended when Fiafonou charged Officer Gast and was shot dead. Investigators say a knife was found near Fiafonou’s body.
The letter from Ostrem to the BCA is below.